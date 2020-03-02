Q4 2019 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Good morning. Thank you for joining Robinsons Land Corporation's earnings call. Allow us to take you through our unaudited financial results for the full year 2019 ending December, further discuss the performance of each of our business units and conclude by updating you on our growth plans and future strategies.



We continue to strengthen our business portfolio and expand our product offerings that are anchored in the new drivers of the Philippine economy. We ended 2019 with 52 lifestyle centers across the country, offering the widest range of experiences for mall goers; 23 office developments in central business districts and strategic locations; 78 residential buildings and 38 housing subdivisions catering to the housing demand from various segments of the market; 20 hotel properties against the backdrop of a booming tourism industry; and lastly, we