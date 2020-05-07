May 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the RLC first-quarter CY2020 estimate call. Joining us today from RLC are Mr. Frederick Go, President; and the rest of the RLC Investor Relations team. At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer-session. Thank you.
Unidentified Company Representative
Thank you for joining Robinsons Land Corporation's earnings call. Kindly allow us to take you through our unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ending March 31; discuss the performance of each of our business units; and conclude with updates on our growth plans and future strategies.
RLC continues to have a solid, diversified, and dynamic portfolio with presence in five major sectors that drive the Philippine economy. First, in the retail segment, we are able to capture domestic consumption in our 52 malls across the country. Second, in the growing IT business part of management sector, we continue to be a leading office space provider through our 23 office developments and three work.able centers. Third, we take part in the tourism industry through our
Q1 2020 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript
