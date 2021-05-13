Robinsons Land Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Lance Y. Gokongwei - Robinsons Land Corporation - Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for coming to this meeting. May I request the corporate secretary to please certify on the sending of notices to the stockholders and to the existence of a quorum for this meeting.



Elaine G. Miranda-Araneta - Robinsons Land Corporation - Corporate Secretary



Mr. Chairman, I hereby certify that notice of this meeting has been sent to the stockholders of record as of April 5, 2021, via the following methods: by publication in the Manila Standard and the BusinessMirror for 2 consecutive days in both online and print format, by posting on the website of the corporation and by disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange. Thus, the stockholders have been notified of this meeting in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. I hereby certify that there are present in this meeting, via remote communication or by proxy, stockholders entitled to vote representing 80.5% of the corporation's total outstanding shares and that this meeting is