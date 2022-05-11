Q1 2022 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 11, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Catalina Sanchez

* Frederick D. Go

Robinsons Land Corporation - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Carl Sy

* Jelline E. Gaza

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Welcome to Robinsons Land Corporation's investors' briefing for the first quarter of calendar year 2022. Joining us today from RLC team are Mr. Frederick D. Go, President and Chief Executive Officer; and the rest of the IR team. RLC will give you a presentation on the company's unaudited results for the first quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions)



We will now proceed with the presentation.



Catalina Sanchez -



Thank you for joining Robinsons Land Corporation's earnings call. We are pleased to share with you the continuation of our corporate journey by taking you through our unaudited