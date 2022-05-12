Robinsons Land Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



The 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting of Robinsons Land Corporation will now begin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We will now play the Philippine National Anthem.



(presentation)



Gokongwei Yu - Robinsons Land Corporation - Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for coming to this meeting. May I request the Corporate Secretary to please certify on the sending of notices to the stockholders and to the existence of a quorum for this meeting.



Juan Antonio M. Evangelista - Robinsons Land Corporation - Corporate Secretary



Mr. Chairman, I hereby certify that notice of this Meeting has been sent to the stockholders of record as of April 4, 2022, via the following methods: #1, by publication in the Manila Standard and BusinessMirror on April 18 and 19, 2022, in both online and print formats; #2, by posting on the website of the corporation; and #3, by disclosure to the Philippines Stock Exchange. Thus, the stockholders have been notified of this meeting in compliance with