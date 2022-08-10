Q2 2022 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome to Robinsons Land Corporation's analyst briefing for the first 6 months of calendar year 2022. Joining us today from RLC are Mr. Frederick Go, President and Chief Executive Officer; and the rest of the IR team.



RLC will give you a presentation on the company's unaudited results for the first 6 months of 2022. At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. We will now proceed with the presentation.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you for joining Robinson Land Corporation's earnings call. We are pleased to share with you the continuation of our recovery path by taking you through our unaudited financial results for the first half ending June 30, 2022, further discuss operational highlights, including our CapEx spending, provide updates on our digital and other initiatives, our growth plans and future strategies, our ESG journey and conclude with an update on our shelf registration and upcoming bond offering.



To set the tone, kindly allow us to provide a summary of RLC's