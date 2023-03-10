Q4 2022 Robinsons Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Robinsons Land Corporation's investor briefing for the full calendar year 2022. Joining us today from RLC are Mr. Frederick D. Go, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Kerwin S. Tan, Chief Financial Risk and Compliance Officer and the rest of the Investor Relations team. RLC will give you a presentation on the company's unaudited results for calendar year 2022. At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.



(Operator Instructions) After the briefing, you may send your queries to the RLC Investor Relations team.



We will now proceed with the presentation.



Kerwin Max S. Tan - Robinsons Land Corporation - CFO, Compliance Officer & Chief Risk Officer



Good afternoon. We are pleased to share RLC's unaudited financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2022. We will touch on the operational highlights per business segment, provide updates on our digital and other initiatives, future plans and strategies. In addition, we will also provide updates on our ESG activities and journey during the