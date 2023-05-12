Robinsons Land Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



The 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Robinsons Land Corporation will now begin. Ladies and gentlemen, the Philippine national anthem.



Lance Y. Gokongwei - Robinsons Land Corporation - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining this meeting. May I request the Corporate Secretary to please certify the sending of notices to the shareholders and to the existence of our quorum for this meeting.



Juan Antonio M. Evangelista - Robinsons Land Corporation - Corporate Secretary



Mr. Chair, I hereby certify that notice of this meeting has been sent to the shareholders of record as of April 4, 2023 via following methods. First, by publication in the Manila Standard and Business for 2 consecutive days in both online and in print formats; second, by posting on the website at the corporation; and lastly, by disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange. Thus, the shareholders have been notified of this meeting in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.



