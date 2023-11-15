Q3 2023 Renaissance Services SAOG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephen Thomas - Renaissance Services SAOG - Group Chief Executive Officer



A very good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly analyst and investors meeting call, this being for the third quarter. For those of you who are regular attendees of this, you will realize you have with you myself, Stephen Thomas, the CEO, and my colleague, Raashid Ali, the CFO.



Raashid Ali Renaissance Services SAOG-CFO



Good afternoon.



Stephen Thomas - Renaissance Services SAOG - Group Chief Executive Officer



You've seen from our quarterly results and our Chairman's statement that has been issued along with it, that we continue to give you a consistent story this year. This is a year where our actual results are sort of in transition and therefore, similar to the prior year, principally because of the hiatus of projects in Duqm, where last year, we had significantly higher occupancy. And this year, as we've been reporting to along the lines between projects, we're at a lower level of occupancy, but of course, still remaining