Aug 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Tabreed's Q2 2021 Earnings Call. I now have the pleasure of handing over the call to your host, Ms. Souad Jamal Al Serkal, Vice President of Strategic Communications. Madam, please go ahead.
Souad Jamal Al Serkal - National Central Cooling Company PJSC - VP of Strategic Communications
Thank you so much, and hello again. My name is Souad Jamal Al Serkal, the Vice President of Strategic Communications here at Tabreed. On behalf of Tabreed management team, I would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the H1 2021 Results Conference Call. Hope you are all keeping safe and healthy.
And before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.
I would now request you to turn to Slide #3 for today's agenda. On today's call, we have with us Mr. Khalid Marzouqi, our Chief Executive Officer; and
Q2 2021 National Central Cooling Co PJSC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...