Aug 11, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Tabreed's Q2 2021 Earnings Call. I now have the pleasure of handing over the call to your host, Ms. Souad Jamal Al Serkal, Vice President of Strategic Communications. Madam, please go ahead.



Souad Jamal Al Serkal - National Central Cooling Company PJSC - VP of Strategic Communications



Thank you so much, and hello again. My name is Souad Jamal Al Serkal, the Vice President of Strategic Communications here at Tabreed. On behalf of Tabreed management team, I would like to welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the H1 2021 Results Conference Call. Hope you are all keeping safe and healthy.



And before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.



I would now request you to turn to Slide #3 for today's agenda. On today's call, we have with us Mr. Khalid Marzouqi, our Chief Executive Officer; and