Feb 15, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Kevin Hackett



Thank you, Elliot. So on behalf of Tabreed's management team, I welcome you all, and thank you for joining us for the full year '22 results conference call. I hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy.



And before we begin our presentation, I'd like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to Slide 2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer.



I would now request you to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. So on today's call, we have with us Adel Salem Al Wahedi, Chief Financial Officer; and Salik Malik, Vice President of Finance. Adel will begin with the opening remarks and provide an overview for 2022 performance and key events. Following that, Salik will discuss