Mar 19, 2020 / 08:25AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to TAQA's Results Call for the Full Year of 2019. We are pleased you are joining us today. My name is Denise, and I am your operator. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) We will refer to the slides that are available on TAQA's website, www.taqaglobal.com in the Investors section. In case of any follow-up questions, please contact our Investor Relations teams, who will be more than happy to assist you. For any members of the media, please be reminded to share your questions separately with TAQA's communications team.



I would also like to draw everyone's attention to the disclaimer on the next page of the presentation, in particular, to the section on forward-looking statements.



I'm joined today by Mohammed Al Ahbabi, who is TAQA's Chief Financial Officer. Please turn to Slide 3, and let me now hand over to Mr. Al Ahbabi.



Mohammed Al Ahbabi - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - Acting CFO