Aug 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Shadi Salman - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - VP of IR



Good morning, afternoon and evening, everyone. Welcome to TAQA's Earnings Call for the First Half of 2022. We're very happy to have you with us today. My name is Shadi Salman, and I'm heading Investor Relations at TAQA. I'll also be hosting this webinar today, which will be my last one at TAQA as well.



With that, allow me to hand over to Steve Ridlington, TAQA's Group Chief Financial Officer, to walk us through our half year results. Please turn over to Slide 3.



Stephen John Ridlington - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - CFO



Thank you, Shadi, and welcome, everybody, to the call on TAQA's Earnings