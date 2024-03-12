Mar 12, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone. Welcome back again. I'm excited to introduce our next guest on the stage here. Pascal Desroches, the Chief Financial Officer of AT&T. Pascal, welcome.



Pascal Desroches - AT&T Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO



It's a pleasure to be here. Hello, everybody. Maybe before I forget, I'm supposed to remind everyone of the safe harbor statement that's up on the slide here and available on our website.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Research AnalystAll right. There we go. Maybe to start off. It seems Pascal that sentiment among some investors, it seems like that AT&T hasn't really progressed from where the company was back in early 2020 when the balance sheet was stretched. The dividend wasn't sustainable. The wireless business wasn't growing and the company had a lot of exposure to the media and Pay TV distribution industries. Maybe you