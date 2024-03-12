Mar 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning for breakfast and for our first fireside chat of the day. I'd like to welcome everyone again to day 2 of the conference. And just again, express thanks to -- for your support and coming to the conference. And hope that everyone gets a lot out of it, and hopefully, you can enjoy the beautiful place that we're in as well.



So I want to introduce Sampath, who is the CEO of Verizon Consumer. He's going to start with some safe harbor language, and then, we'll get into some Q&A. So welcome, Sampath.



Sowmyanarayan Sampath - Verizon Communications Inc. - Executive VP & CEO of Verizon Consumer Group



Yes, thank you so much for being here. Go to the next page. Everything I say is covered by the safe harbor. It's on our IR website at verizon.com, so read that, and you're ready to go.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division -