Mar 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Lead Research Analyst
Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning for breakfast and for our first fireside chat of the day. I'd like to welcome everyone again to day 2 of the conference. And just again, express thanks to -- for your support and coming to the conference. And hope that everyone gets a lot out of it, and hopefully, you can enjoy the beautiful place that we're in as well.
So I want to introduce Sampath, who is the CEO of Verizon Consumer. He's going to start with some safe harbor language, and then, we'll get into some Q&A. So welcome, Sampath.
Sowmyanarayan Sampath - Verizon Communications Inc. - Executive VP & CEO of Verizon Consumer Group
Yes, thank you so much for being here. Go to the next page. Everything I say is covered by the safe harbor. It's on our IR website at verizon.com, so read that, and you're ready to go.
Verizon Communications Inc at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...