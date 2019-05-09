May 09, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Zain Group's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise the conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 9th of May 2019. And I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Nishit Lakhotia. Please go ahead.



Nishit Lakhotia - SICO BSC(c)-Head of Research



Yes. Thank you. Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. This is Nishit Lakhotia from SICO, and I would like to welcome you all to the Zain Group's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. It is my pleasure to host Zain Group's senior management today on the call.



By now, you should have received the company's presentation, earning release and detailed financials for the first quarter, which have been uploaded on the group's website as well.



Now without further delay, I will hand over the call to Mr. Mohammad Abdal, Zain Group's Communications Officer. Thank you.



Mohammad Abdal - Mobile