Nov 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. This is Omar Maher from EFG Hermes. I'd like to welcome you all to Zain Group's 3Q 2019 Results Conference Call. As usual, the call will begin with a discussion of the key highlights of the period, and this will be followed by a brief Q&A session. So the link to the results presentation was provided on the call invite, and the presentation is now available on the website.



I'll now hand the call over to Mohammad Abdal, our Group Chief Communications Officer. Thank you very much.



Mohammad Abdal - Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. - Chief Communications Officer and Head of IR, Corporate Communications & Corporate Governance



Thank you, Omar, and welcome,