Omar Maher - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Telecom



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Omar Maher from EFG Hermes. I'd like to welcome you all to Zain Group's 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call. As usual, the call will begin with a discussion of the key highlights of the period, and this will be followed by a Q&A session. I'd just like to note that the detailed financials and IR presentations are available on the website. And I will now hand the call over to Mohammad Abdal, Group Chief Communications Officer. Thank you very much. .



Mohammad Abdal - Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. - Chief Communications Officer and Head of IR, Corporate Communications & Corporate Governance



Omar Maher - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Telecom



Mohammad Abdal - Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.