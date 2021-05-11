May 11, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Ziad Itani - Arqaam Capital - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and Eid Mubarak to all. This is Ziad Itani, and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I would like to welcome you all to Zain Group's Q1 2021 results conference call. It's my pleasure to host Zain Group's management on the call. By now, you should have received the company's presentation and earnings release, which are also to be found on the company's website. The call will start with a discussion of the key terms for this quarter, followed by a Q&A session.



Without further delay, I now hand over the call to Mohammad Abdal. Thank you very much.



Mohammed Abdal - Zain Group - Chief Communications Officer



Thank you, Ziad, and welcome everyone to Zain's Q1 2021 earnings conference call. With me today, Ossama Matta, our Group CFO; Kamil Hilali, Group Chief Strategy Officer; Iyadh Borgi, Operation & Business Performance Director; and Aram Dehyan, our Investor Relations Senior Manager. In a moment, we will take you through the IR presentation, which has been posted earlier today on our website,