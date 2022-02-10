Feb 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Omar Maher - EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Telecom
Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. This is Omar Maher from EFG Hermes. I'd like to welcome everyone to Zain Group's 4Q 2021 Results Call. As usual, the call will begin with a discussion of the key highlights of the period, and this will be followed by a Q&A session. I'd just like to draw your attention to the detailed financials and the IR presentation on Zain Group's website. And I will now hand the call over to Mohammad Abdal, Group Chief Communications Officer. Thank you very much.
Mohammad Abdal - Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. - Chief Communications Officer and Head of IR, Corporate Governance & Compliance
Thank you, Omar, and welcome, everyone, to Zain's Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today with Ossama Matta, our Group CFO; and Mohammed Shereef, Head of Finance. In a moment, we'll take you through the IR presentation, which has been posted earlier today with our corporate website. And after that, we're happy to answer your
Q4 2021 Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
