Apr 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Zain Group Q1 earnings conference call hosted by Goldman Sachs. Today's call is being recorded. The call is presented for investors and analysts only and nothing further for the media. Any media personnel on the call should disconnect at this point. At this point, I will pass on the call to Faisal Al Azmeh from Goldman Sachs.



Faisal Al Azmeh - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon and good morning to everyone on the call today. This is Faisal Al Azmeh from Goldman Sachs Investment Research, and with us today is Zain Group's management team which will be discussing their first-quarter 2022 results. Without further ado, I'll now hand it over to Mohammad Abdal, the group's Chief Communication Officer. Thank you.



Mohammad Abdal - Zain Group - Group Chief Communications Officer



Thank you, Faisal, and welcome, everyone, to Zain's Q1 2022 earnings conference call. With me today, Ossama Matta, our Group CFO; Mohammed Shereef, Head of Finance; Iyadh Borgi, Group Operation and