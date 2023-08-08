Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Zain Group's 2Q '23 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over Nishit Lakhotia. Please go ahead, sir.
Nishit Lakhotia - Securities & Investment Company BSC, Research Division - Head of Research
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. This is Nishit Lakhotia from SICO. And I would like to welcome you all to Zain Group's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.
It is my pleasure to host Zain Group's senior management today on the call. By now, you should have received the company's presentation and earnings release along with detailed financials for the second quarter, which has also been uploaded on the group's website.
Now without further delay, I will hand over the call to Aram Dehyan, Zain Group's Director. Thank you.
Aram Dehyan -
Thank you, Nishit, and welcome, everyone, to Zain's Q2 earnings conference call. I'm joined today with Mr. Mohammed Shereef, our Group Head of Finance;
Q2 2023 Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...