Mar 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Pedro LourenÃ§o LourenÃ§o - EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to EZTEC's 4Q '23 and full-year '23 earnings conference call. I'm Pedro LourenÃ§o, Head of up the company's Investor Relations department. And joining us for this presentation are Silvio Ernesto Zarzur, Board Member, Chief Executive Officer, and Real Estate Development Officer; Flavio Ernesto Zarzur, VP and Chairman of the Board of Directors; Samir Tayar, VP of the Board of Directors; Emilio Fugazza, CFO and Investor Relations Officer.



We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and that all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company's presentation. (Operator Instructions)



In the event of a connection failure, please reuse the same link or ID available on ri.eztec.com.br to return to the presentation. You can also find the presentation slides in the download center on our website. The information is presented in Brazilian reals and BR GAAP and IFRS applicable to real estate development entities