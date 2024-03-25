Director Bruns Grayson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Bruns Grayson, a Director at Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN, Financial), has purchased 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction took place on March 15, 2024, as indicated in the SEC Filing. This insider buying activity is a notable event that may interest shareholders and potential investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc is a company that specializes in providing networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises. Their product portfolio includes secure and scalable session border controllers, voice over IP gateways, policy and routing servers, and network analytics tools. Ribbon Communications Inc enables secure, intelligent, and engaging real-time communications with its advanced solutions.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can be interpreted as a positive signal, suggesting that the insider believes in the company's future prospects and considers the stock to be undervalued or a good investment at the current price.

According to the data, Bruns Grayson has been active in the market over the past year, purchasing a total of 100,000 shares and selling none. This latest acquisition further increases the insider's stake in the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN, Financial) indicates a pattern of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 8 insider buys and 3 insider sells during this period.

1769725586990854144.png

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN, Financial) were trading at $2.89, resulting in a market cap of $508.762 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, with a GF Value of $2.85, indicating that Ribbon Communications Inc is currently Fairly Valued.

1769725603910676480.png

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often look to insider transactions as a piece of the puzzle when assessing a company's financial health and prospects. The recent insider buying activity at Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN, Financial) may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's performance and future expectations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.