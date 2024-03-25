Unveiling NVIDIA (NVDA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Thorough Evaluation of NVIDIA Corp's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 3.97%, and an impressive three-month gain of 81.61%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.93, the critical question arises: is NVIDIA significantly overvalued? This article aims to explore NVIDIA's current valuation and provide a detailed analysis to answer this pressing question for investors.

Company Introduction

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) is a leading developer of graphics processing units, traditionally used to enhance computing experiences, particularly in PC gaming. The company has evolved, with GPUs now pivotal in artificial intelligence applications. NVIDIA offers not only AI GPUs but also a software platform, Cuda, for AI model development and training. Expanding into data center networking solutions, NVIDIA is further solidifying its role in managing complex workloads. With a current stock price of $913.22 and a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a comparison to the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is essential to gauge whether NVIDIA's stock is correctly valued.

1769733206044733440.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line suggests the stock's fair trading value. If NVIDIA's stock price is significantly above this line, it is considered overvalued, which may lead to poor future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate higher future returns.

At the moment, NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of $679.99, suggesting that its long-term stock return could be lower than its future business growth projections.

1769733162000347136.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

When assessing potential investments, the financial strength of a company is paramount to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. NVIDIA's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.35 ranks better than 55.26% of its industry peers, indicating a strong financial position. With an overall financial strength rating of 9 out of 10, NVIDIA stands out as a robust contender in the semiconductor sector.

1769733225074290688.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, is generally less risky. NVIDIA boasts a decade of profitability, with a staggering operating margin of 54.12%, ranking higher than 99.39% of its industry competitors. The company's profitability rank of 10 out of 10 underscores its strong performance.

Growth is a crucial valuation factor, often correlating with long-term stock performance. NVIDIA's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 54.3% surpasses 94.49% of the industry, while its EBITDA growth rate of 84.6% outperforms 94.79% of semiconductor companies, reflecting its exceptional value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. NVIDIA's ROIC of 103.79 significantly exceeds its WACC of 18.26, indicating the company's efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested, thus creating shareholder value.

1769733244527472640.png

Conclusion

In summary, despite NVIDIA's strong financial condition, profitability, and growth, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued. For investors considering NVIDIA, it is crucial to weigh these factors against the company's current market valuation. To delve deeper into NVIDIA's financials, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, be sure to check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.