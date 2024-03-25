NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 3.97%, and an impressive three-month gain of 81.61%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.93, the critical question arises: is NVIDIA significantly overvalued? This article aims to explore NVIDIA's current valuation and provide a detailed analysis to answer this pressing question for investors.

Company Introduction

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) is a leading developer of graphics processing units, traditionally used to enhance computing experiences, particularly in PC gaming. The company has evolved, with GPUs now pivotal in artificial intelligence applications. NVIDIA offers not only AI GPUs but also a software platform, Cuda, for AI model development and training. Expanding into data center networking solutions, NVIDIA is further solidifying its role in managing complex workloads. With a current stock price of $913.22 and a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a comparison to the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is essential to gauge whether NVIDIA's stock is correctly valued.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line suggests the stock's fair trading value. If NVIDIA's stock price is significantly above this line, it is considered overvalued, which may lead to poor future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate higher future returns.

At the moment, NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of $679.99, suggesting that its long-term stock return could be lower than its future business growth projections.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

When assessing potential investments, the financial strength of a company is paramount to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. NVIDIA's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.35 ranks better than 55.26% of its industry peers, indicating a strong financial position. With an overall financial strength rating of 9 out of 10, NVIDIA stands out as a robust contender in the semiconductor sector.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, is generally less risky. NVIDIA boasts a decade of profitability, with a staggering operating margin of 54.12%, ranking higher than 99.39% of its industry competitors. The company's profitability rank of 10 out of 10 underscores its strong performance.

Growth is a crucial valuation factor, often correlating with long-term stock performance. NVIDIA's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 54.3% surpasses 94.49% of the industry, while its EBITDA growth rate of 84.6% outperforms 94.79% of semiconductor companies, reflecting its exceptional value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to gauge profitability. NVIDIA's ROIC of 103.79 significantly exceeds its WACC of 18.26, indicating the company's efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested, thus creating shareholder value.

Conclusion

In summary, despite NVIDIA's strong financial condition, profitability, and growth, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued. For investors considering NVIDIA, it is crucial to weigh these factors against the company's current market valuation. To delve deeper into NVIDIA's financials, one can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, be sure to check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.