Embraer Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Eyes Growth in 2024 Despite Challenges

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today, Embraer (ERJ, Financial) saw a slight dip of 2.4% in its stock price following the announcement of its fourth-quarter results. The Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer reported a notable increase in its adjusted earnings per ADS, reaching $0.422 from the previous year's $0.235. Despite this earnings growth, the company's revenue remained almost unchanged, with a slight decrease of 0.9% year-over-year, totaling $1.975 billion. While earnings fell short of analyst expectations, revenue met predictions.

Looking ahead, Embraer has set its revenue forecast for FY24 between $6.0 billion and $6.4 billion, aligning with market expectations and marking a significant rise from $5.27 billion in 2023. The company also highlighted a record firm order backlog at the end of Q4, reaching $18.7 billion, the highest in six years. Both the Executive and Commercial Aviation segments reported a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 1:1.

In the fourth quarter, Embraer delivered a total of 75 jets, comprising 25 commercial aircraft, 49 executive jets (30 light and 19 medium), and one military C-390. Throughout 2023, the company increased its total deliveries by 13% to 181 jets, compared to 160 jets in 2022. This includes 64 commercial aircraft, 115 executive jets, and 2 military C-390s.

Despite facing supply chain delays that impacted its 2023 performance, Embraer anticipates improvements in 2024. However, production may still be limited by bottlenecks in sourcing key components. The company has cautiously included conservative estimates from its suppliers in its 2024 guidance, expecting to deliver between 72-80 commercial aviation jets and 125-135 executive aviation jets.

Revenue growth was observed across all segments in 2023. Commercial Aviation, the largest segment, grew by 20% to $1.85 billion, driven by higher deliveries and a favorable product mix. The Executive Aviation segment saw a 13% increase in revenue to $1.41 billion, attributed to higher volumes. The Defense & Security segment experienced the highest growth rate at 25%, reaching $516 million, although it remains a smaller part of the business. The Services & Support segment, which includes maintenance, training, and spare parts, grew by 12% to $1.42 billion.

Investors seemed somewhat disappointed with Embraer's Q4 performance and future outlook, possibly due to high expectations set by the stock's 30% increase over the past month. Additionally, discussions about Boeing (BA, Financial) arose, highlighting competition in certain market segments. Embraer, specializing in small commercial jets and executive jets, noted the recovering market for regional jets in the US, despite ongoing pilot shortages. The company's performance may have been positively influenced by Boeing's recent safety issues, leading investors to anticipate more competitive advantages.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.