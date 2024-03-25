What's Driving ACM Research Inc's Surprising 54% Stock Rally?

ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $1.72 billion, the stock is trading at $28.12. Over the past week, ACMR has seen a minor loss of 0.65%, but this short-term dip contrasts sharply with the impressive 53.85% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $31.31, down from a past GF Value of $33.07. This suggests a positive shift from the previous assessment of a possible value trap to a more favorable investment opportunity.

ACM Research Inc: A Semiconductor Industry Innovator

ACM Research Inc, operating within the dynamic semiconductors industry, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is crucial for semiconductor manufacturers, as it is used in various manufacturing steps to remove particles and contaminants, thereby improving the yield of fabricated integrated circuits. ACMR's innovative technologies, such as space alternated phase shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation, provide microscopic-level cleaning that is both effective and damage-free, catering to the needs of both conventional and advanced semiconductor designs. 1769744603688366080.png

Profitability Analysis

ACMR's financial health is reflected in its strong Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 17.18%, outperforming 79.51% of its industry peers. Additionally, ACMR's return on equity (ROE) is 10.88%, surpassing 70.67% of competitors, while its return on assets (ROA) at 5.72% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 9.51% also indicate robust profitability against industry standards. These figures not only demonstrate ACMR's efficiency in generating profits from its assets but also its ability to reinvest earnings effectively. 1769744622432710656.png

Growth Trajectory

ACMR's growth prospects are equally impressive, with a perfect Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is a staggering 51.70%, which is higher than 93.81% of the industry. Over a 5-year period, this growth rate per share is 45.20%, outpacing 97.31% of semiconductor companies. Looking ahead, ACMR's total revenue growth rate is estimated at 30.39% for the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 95.8% of the industry. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is an astonishing 118.60%, and the 5-year rate is 59.50%, both of which are significantly higher than the majority of industry competitors. 1769744638853410816.png

Notable Shareholders

Among ACMR's significant shareholders, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) holds 157,000 shares, accounting for 0.26% of the company, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) owns 32,528 shares, representing 0.05%. The involvement of these prominent investors may signal confidence in ACMR's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, ACMR holds a strong position within the semiconductor industry. Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) has a market cap of $1.02 billion, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR, Financial) is valued at $1.1 billion, and Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) stands at $413.819 million. ACMR's market cap of $1.72 billion not only surpasses these competitors but also reflects its significant growth and profitability metrics.

Conclusion

In summary, ACM Research Inc's recent stock performance, characterized by a 53.85% gain over the past three months, is underpinned by its solid profitability and exceptional growth prospects. The company's advanced cleaning technologies for semiconductor manufacturing position it well within the industry, as evidenced by its competitive operating margins, ROE, ROA, and ROIC. With a Growth Rank of 10/10 and projected revenue growth rates exceeding industry averages, ACMR is poised for continued success. The confidence of significant holders like John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) further bolsters the stock's appeal. As ACMR continues to innovate and expand its market share, it remains an attractive option for value investors seeking growth potential in the semiconductor sector.

