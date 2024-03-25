7 Stocks I Like on the Nasdaq Market

The index has been hitting new highs

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Tech stocks lead the way.
Article's Main Image

The Nasdaq Stock Market has been hitting new highs this year.

Nasdaq is a market with a dual personality. It's home to most large technology companies, and also the place where a slew of smaller stocks in other industries are traded.

Tech stocks have been the stock market's leaders last year and so far this year. Smaller stocks are starting to come alive.

Most investors head to the Nasdaq for technology exposure. That's fine, but I wouldn't ignore the small fry in other industries. Here are seven Nasdaq stocks I like now.

East West

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC, Financial), based in Pasadena, California, finances a lot of film and television projects. It's also one of the few U.S. banks licensed to do business in China.

U.S.-China relations stink right now. And the major presidential candidates (Joe Biden and Donald Trump) aren't perceived as friendly to China. But neither was Richard Nixon, until he moved to open up a relationship with China in 1972.

Any thaw in the U.S.-China relationship would be good for East West. Meanwhile, it is doing pretty well, having increased its earnings by more than 14% a year over the past 10 years.

Agco

Selling all kinds of agricultural equipment, from fertilizer to tractors, through a network of more than 3,000 dealers worldwide, Agco Corp. (AGCO, Financial) has been profitable in each of the past 24 years.

Over the past 10 years, it has increased its earnings at better than a 14% clip (coincidentally the same as East West). Its return on stockholders' equity lately has been running at 27%; I consider anything over 15% good. Yet the stock is cheap, selling for less than 8 times recent earnings.

Legacy Housing

Based in Bedford, Texas, Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH, Financial) makes manufactured homes and extra-small homes, serving the low end of the housing market.

Since the U.S. has a shortage of single-family homes, and since paying for a home is a strain from many families, I think this company occupies a useful niche. The company has very little debt, and the stock sells for 9 times earnings.

Preformed Line

Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC, Financial), which calls Cleveland, Ohio home, makes equipment for power lines and phone lines. It also makes mounting systems for solar panels.

Over the past decade, Preformed has increased its earnings at a 19% annual pace. Last year growth was slower, at 7%. The stock sells for about 10 times earnings.

MasterCraft Boat

I've had poor luck with holdings in the boating industry. Nonetheless, I think that MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT, Financial) looks intriguing.

The company, out of Vonore, Tennessee, makes sport boats and outboard boats. The pandemic boosted boat sales because it's a form of recreation that is outdoors and doesn't involve crowds. Lately boat makers' sales have retreated, but if they level off, I like this stock at less than 7 times earnings.

Alphabet

We don't want to neglect the big tech companies. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial) is one of the Magnificent Seven stocks that have chalked up big gains – in Alphabet's case, 373% over the past 10 years.

Alphabet is the parent to Google, You Tube, Waymo and Deep Mind. Innovation is built into its culture, and the company has increased its earnings by an average of more than 21% a year over the past decade.

The stock is much more expensive than those discussed above, but I don't think that 24 times earnings is too much to pay here.

Apple

Even more expensive, at 27 times earnings, is Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), the maker of iPhones and Mac computers. Here there are worries, but also great strengths.

Earnings growth, which averaged better than 16% over the past decade, slowed to 9% last year. The iPhone faces increased competition from Huawei in China. And the company's debt has climbed to 146% of equity.

Nonetheless, I still like Apple. It has a large and loyal following, and a history of successfully pulling rabbits out of hats in product development.

Track record

Every year in March, I write about my favorite stocks on the Nasdaq. Over 17 years, the average 12-month return on my recommendations has been 19.20%. The beats the average return on the Nasdaq Composite Index (16.30%) and the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index (13%).

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn't be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn't predict the future.

My picks from a year ago climbed 23.80%, which beat the Nasdaq Composite (20.80%) but not the S&P 500 (31.60%). The best performer was Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC, Financial), up 57%. The worst was Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS, Financial), down 15%.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, Massachusetts. He or his clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.