Southern First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFST), the holding company for Southern First Bank, which provides banking products and services in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Seaver R. Arthur Jr. sold 4,720 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. Seaver R. Arthur Jr., the insider, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 4,720 shares and purchasing a total of 253 shares. This latest transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. The insider transaction history for Southern First Bancshares Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 27 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, indicating a general trend of insiders increasing their holdings in the company. On the valuation front, Southern First Bancshares Inc shares were trading at $31.07 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $249.577 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.43, which is above both the industry median of 9.21 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is Modestly Undervalued. With a share price of $31.07 and a GF Value of $36.51, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sell by CEO Seaver R. Arthur Jr. may attract attention as market participants evaluate the significance of this transaction within the broader context of insider trends and the company's current valuation.

