Dave Schaeffer, Chairman, CEO, and President, and 10% Owner of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), has sold 26,174 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is a multinational internet service provider specializing in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access and point-to-point transmission services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 468,191 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $64.21, giving the company a market cap of $3.049 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 2.40, which is below both the industry median of 16.63 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $64.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $97.37, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.