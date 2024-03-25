Davis Opportunity Fund's 2024 Annual Review: An Update

Market Perspectives:

Climbing the Wall of Worry

In 2023 the S&P 1500 Index returned 25.47%. This was a strong result given the number of material headwinds and uncertainties investors faced during the year. These included the regional bank crisis in the early part of the year, rising interest rates, two overseas wars, and relatively elevated valuations for major stock indexes.

While there were indeed challenges, there have been favorable factors at work as well. These include a rather full employment picture with the unemployment rate down to historic lows (3.7%), the economy still expanding at a rate of about 5% on an annualized basis, and immensely greater financial stability than in past decades owing to strict regulations, more disciplined underwriting practices by the largest financial institutions in the country, and relatively low leverage.

“The Magnificent Seven represent a very large percentage of the market's total value today which means that they lend their high valuations to the overall index.”

While the so-called Magnificent Seven megacap tech companies dominated the financial headlines last year, contributing an outsized portion of index performance, many stocks traded at much more reasonable valuations than those particular technology giants. The Seven represent a very large percentage of the index's total value today which means that they lend their high valuations to the overall index as well. They have caused distortions such that the weighted average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple on the S&P 1500 Index is over 21x while the average valuation excluding the Magnificent Seven is much lower in our estimation. Davis Opportunity Fund is truly actively managed—we handpick the companies in the fund and set the weightings of each position based on its risk and reward profile—the fund has a P/E multiple of only 12x.

In short, despite all predictions to the contrary, the U.S. stock market managed to climb the “wall of worry” standing in its way and delivered returns in 2023 that were far above the long-term average return for equities, and on par with a number of record historical years.

The average annual total returns for Davis Opportunity Fund's Class A shares for periods ending December 31, 2023, including a maximum 4.75% sales charge, are: 1 year, 16.32%; 5 years, 12.07%; and 10 years, 9.34%. The performance presented represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. Total return assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gain distributions. Investment return and principal value will vary so that, when redeemed, an investor's shares may be worth more or less than their original cost. For most recent month-end performance, visit davisfunds.com or call 800-279-0279. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The total annual operating expense ratio for Class A shares as of the most recent prospectus was 0.94%. The total annual operating expense ratio may vary in future years. Returns and expenses for other classes of shares will vary. The Fund's performance benefited from IPO purchases in 2014. After purchase, the IPOs rapidly increased in value. Davis Advisors purchases shares intending to benefit from long-term growth of the underlying company; the rapid appreciation of the IPOs were unusual occurrences.

This material includes candid statements and observations regarding investment strategies, individual securities, and economic and market conditions; however, there is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts will prove to be correct. All fund performance discussed within this material refers to Class A shares without a sales charge and are as of 12/31/23 unless otherwise noted. This is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any specific security. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Attractive Growth and Undervalued reference in this material relates to underlying characteristics of the portfolio holdings. There is no guarantee that the Fund performance will be positive as equity markets are volatile and an investor may lose money.