Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Accelerates Stock Buybacks, Signaling Confidence in Value

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Accelerates Stock Buybacks

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Accelerates Stock Buybacks

Berkshire Hathaway has stepped up its stock repurchase program, indicating that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the company's long-standing Chairman, sees the shares as undervalued and a wise investment of its surplus cash. The company disclosed in its recent proxy filing that it has bought back around 3,808 Class A shares this year up to March 6, investing between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion.

A significant portion of these repurchases, nearly three-quarters, occurred after February 12. This move is part of a larger trend for Berkshire, which repurchased $2.2 billion of its stock in the last quarter of the previous year and $9.2 billion throughout 2023. The year 2021 saw the peak of its buyback activity, with a total of $27 billion spent on repurchasing its own shares.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who has been at the helm of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate since 1965, is responsible for these buyback decisions among other major capital allocation strategies. These repurchases serve as a method for Buffett to utilize some of the company's substantial cash reserves, which stood at $167.6 billion at the end of the year. Berkshire has committed to maintaining a $30 billion cash reserve, emphasizing that "financial strength and redundant liquidity will always be of paramount importance."

As of the last report, Berkshire's share price has seen a 14% increase this year, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500's gain by about double.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.