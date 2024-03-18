Augmedix Inc (AUGX) Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Company Achieves 45% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase and Improved Gross Margins

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Augmedix Inc (AUGX) reported a 45% increase in revenue year-over-year for both Q4 and the full year of 2023.
  • Gross Margin Expansion: Gross margins expanded by 300 basis points to 49.3% in Q4, reflecting a 54% increase in gross profit.
  • Net Loss Improvement: Net loss improved by 20% year-over-year in Q4, with a 22% improvement for the full year.
  • Earnings Per Share: Loss per share decreased by 40% in Q4 and 32% for the full year, indicating a reduced loss per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA saw a 26% improvement in Q4 and a 22% improvement for the full year.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Augmedix anticipates revenue between $60 to $62 million for 2024.
Article's Main Image

On March 18, 2024, Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The company, a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, has shown a significant 45% increase in revenue to $12.7 million for the quarter, surpassing its guidance. This growth was propelled by a 44% increase in clinicians in service and a net revenue retention of 152%. Augmedix Inc (AUGX) also reported a 54% increase in gross profit to $6.2 million, with a gross margin expansion of 300 basis points to 49.3%, contributing to a reduction in operating cash burn.

The company's CEO, Manny Krakaris, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Augmedix Go, their clinician-controlled mobile app, and noted the positive feedback from clinicians. Krakaris also highlighted the strategic partnership with HCA Healthcare and their plans for a broad rollout across its hospital network. With expanded capital resources, Augmedix is poised to accelerate its efforts to capture the growing medical documentation market.

1769823984280563712.png

Financial Performance Overview

Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial) has demonstrated a robust financial performance in Q4 and throughout 2023. The company's revenue growth is a testament to its ability to penetrate the market and expand its customer base. The improved gross margins indicate a more efficient operation, which is crucial for the company's profitability goals. The reduction in net loss and loss per share suggests that Augmedix is moving towards financial stability, a positive sign for investors and stakeholders.

The company's financial achievements are particularly important in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry, where efficiency and cost management are critical. Augmedix's ability to expand its gross margins while growing revenue is a strong indicator of its competitive advantage and operational excellence.

Key Financial Metrics

Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial)'s performance can be further understood through key financial metrics. The company's average clinicians in service grew to 1,789, demonstrating market penetration and business growth. The average annual revenue per clinician increased slightly, indicating higher revenue generation efficiency. The dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 152% reflects the company's success in retaining and expanding its existing customer base.

These metrics are important as they provide insight into the company's ability to scale its operations and increase revenue while maintaining service quality. They also serve as indicators of customer satisfaction and product acceptance in the market.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial) expects to generate approximately $60 to $62 million in revenue, signaling confidence in its growth trajectory and market opportunities. The company's strategic focus on product development, market expansion, and operational efficiency positions it well for continued success in the evolving healthcare documentation sector.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the healthcare technology space will find Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial)'s performance indicative of a company with strong growth potential and improving financial health. The company's commitment to innovation and market leadership is evident in its financial results and forward-looking strategies.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full financial statements and management's discussion in Augmedix Inc (AUGX, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Augmedix Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.