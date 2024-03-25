Regenxbio Inc (RGNX, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO Kenneth Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.86 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $327,900.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares of Regenxbio Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further extends the pattern of insider transactions for the company, which has seen 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the sale, Regenxbio Inc (RGNX, Financial) shares were trading at $21.86, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.094 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that Regenxbio Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider's recent transaction and the stock's valuation status, investors may want to monitor the company's financial performance and insider trading activity for further insights into Regenxbio Inc's prospects.

