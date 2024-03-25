Booking Holdings Inc CEO Glenn Fogel Sells 5,827 Shares

Glenn Fogel, the CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), has sold 5,827 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $3,455.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $20,146,850.11. Booking Holdings Inc is a leading provider of online travel and related services to customers and partners worldwide. The company operates through various brands including Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, and OpenTable, offering a wide range of services such as accommodations, rental cars, flights, and restaurant reservations. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,379 shares of Booking Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 43 insider sells for the company. The market cap of Booking Holdings Inc stands at $117.921 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 29.25, which is above the industry median of 21.09 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Booking Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $3,455.93 on the day of the insider's sale, with a GF Value of $3,831.59. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction provides investors with information about executive sentiment towards the company's valuation and stock performance. However, investors should consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions and company-specific developments, when making investment decisions.

