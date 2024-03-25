Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI, Financial), a company specializing in fiber-optic networking products, has reported an insider purchase by its President and CEO, Chih-hsiang Lin. On March 18, 2024, the insider acquired 11,780 shares of the company, as indicated by the SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the series of purchases made by Chih-hsiang Lin over the past year, totaling 68,546 shares, with no recorded sales of the company's stock by the insider during this period. The insider transaction history for Applied Optoelectronics Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity over the last year, with 7 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance and potential. On the valuation front, Applied Optoelectronics Inc's shares were trading at $12.66 on the date of the insider's recent purchase, giving the company a market capitalization of $498.408 million. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.04, categorizing Applied Optoelectronics Inc as Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Applied Optoelectronics Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of various fiber-optic networking products, including components, modules, and equipment. These products are used in the internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and telecommunications markets. The company's focus on innovation and technology in the fiber-optic space positions it within a critical segment of the networking and communications industry. The insider's decision to increase their stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc may be interpreted by investors as a sign of confidence in the company's future prospects, despite the current valuation indicating that the stock is trading above its GF Value. Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying as it can provide insights into the company's internal expectations and strategic direction.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.