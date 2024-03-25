Director Che-wei Lin Acquires 31,370 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI, Financial), a company specializing in fiber-optic networking products, has reported an insider purchase by Director Che-wei Lin. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 31,370 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. This transaction has increased the director's stake in the company, reflecting a potential confidence in the company's future performance.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 31,370 shares and has not sold any shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. This pattern of insider activity can often provide insights into the company's health and prospects as perceived by its own management and board members.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shows a mix of insider buying and selling activities. Over the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1769846385080954880.png

Valuation and Market Cap

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc were trading at $12.7, resulting in a market cap of $498.408 million. The company's stock valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $4.16, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.05. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

1769846405930840064.png

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of various fiber-optic networking products. The company's offerings include optical modules, lasers, transmitters, and turnkey equipment, which are used in the internet data center, cable television broadband, fiber-to-the-home, and telecommunications markets.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide valuable insights into the company's internal perspective on its performance and outlook. While insider buying may suggest confidence in the company's future, it is important for investors to consider the broader context of the market and the company's valuation.

For more detailed information on Applied Optoelectronics Inc's insider transactions, financials, and performance, investors are encouraged to review additional filings and reports available on financial databases and the company's official website.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.