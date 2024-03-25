Booking Holdings Inc CEO Glenn Fogel Sells 4,302 Shares

Glenn Fogel, CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), has sold 4,302 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $3,422.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $14,722,595.50.

Booking Holdings Inc is a leading provider of online travel and related services, available to customers and partners in over 220 countries through six primary brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK, and OpenTable. The company's platform allows users to book accommodations, rental cars, airline tickets, and restaurant reservations, among other travel-related services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,379 shares of Booking Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, with 43 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

On the day of the sale, shares of Booking Holdings Inc were trading at $3,422.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $117.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio at the time was 29.25, which is above the industry median of 21.09 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its GuruFocus Value indicates that Booking Holdings Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the insider's sale. With a price of $3,422.75 and a GuruFocus Value of $3,831.59, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

For more information and detailed insider trading data, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

