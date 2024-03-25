Insider Sell: EVP, Conferences Claire Herkes Sells 1,460 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

Claire Herkes, Executive Vice President of Conferences at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), has sold 1,460 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $475.76 per share, resulting in a total value of $694,809.60.

Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and support, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world. The company's comprehensive suite of services helps clients to make informed decisions and achieve their mission-critical priorities.

Over the past year, Claire Herkes has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 5,219 shares and making no purchases. The insider's recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year at Gartner Inc, where insider activity has consisted of 48 sells and no buys.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, Gartner Inc (IT, Financial) shares were trading at $475.76, giving the company a market capitalization of $37.015 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 42.92, surpassing both the industry median of 27.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The current price-to-GF-Value ratio for Gartner Inc is 1.24, with the stock being classified as Modestly Overvalued according to its GF Value of $384.09. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. While a single insider selling shares does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, a trend of insider sales could signal that those with the most knowledge of the company anticipate a decrease in stock value or are diversifying their investment portfolios.

It is important for investors to consider insider transactions as one of many factors in their investment decision-making process. The data provided offers a factual report of the insider's recent transaction and the current valuation metrics for Gartner Inc (IT, Financial).

