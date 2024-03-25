TransUnion EVP - Operations Richard Mauldin Sells 1,500 Shares

TransUnion (TRU, Financial), a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics to help businesses and consumers make informed decisions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Richard Mauldin, the Executive Vice President - Operations of TransUnion, sold 1,500 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. Richard Mauldin has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 5,500 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. On the valuation front, TransUnion shares were trading at $78.1 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $15.085 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.85, indicating that TransUnion is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. TransUnion's business involves providing a wide range of risk and information solutions to businesses, including credit reports, fraud and identity management services, and marketing solutions. The company also offers credit reports, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers. With its significant role in the financial information sector, TransUnion's stock performance and insider trading activity are closely watched by investors seeking insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

