Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), a financial services company that operates through various segments including Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, Director Bertram Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. Bertram Scott has been active in the market over the past year, exclusively on the sell-side. The insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any purchases during this period. The insider transaction history for Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) were trading at $35.29, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.734 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.53, which is below the industry median of 12.31, and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, with the stock trading at $35.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.77. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

