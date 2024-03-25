Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), a financial services company that operates through various segments including Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Jeffrey Hurd, sold 9,969 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,938 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Equitable Holdings Inc, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. On the day of the sale, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc were trading at $35.32, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.734 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.53, which is below the industry median of 12.31, and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Equitable Holdings Inc's stock is currently assessed as Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, based on a GF Value of $38.77. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions may be subject to various personal financial needs or portfolio strategies and do not always indicate a bearish outlook on the company's future performance.

