Director George Neble Sells 6,000 Shares of EverQuote Inc (EVER)

According to a recent SEC Filing, Director George Neble of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial) sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock on March 14, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $18.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $111,300.

EverQuote Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace in the United States. The company's platform offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. With its proprietary data and technology, EverQuote connects insurance shoppers with carriers and agents that best match their risk profile.

Over the past year, the insider, George Neble, has sold a total of 6,000 shares of EverQuote Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for EverQuote Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 38 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, EverQuote Inc's shares were trading at $18.55 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $587.726 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.12, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $8.74. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for EverQuote Inc is depicted in the image below:

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director George Neble may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such insider activity.

