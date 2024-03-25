EverQuote Inc (EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 14,227 Shares

David Brainard, Chief Technology Officer of EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial), sold 14,227 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.82 per share, resulting in a total value of $253,606.14.

EverQuote Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace in the United States. The company's platform offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. With its proprietary data and technology, EverQuote optimizes the insurance shopping experience for consumers and helps insurance providers lower customer acquisition costs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 53,146 shares of EverQuote Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there has been only 1 insider buy and 38 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, EverQuote Inc had a market capitalization of $587.726 million, with the stock trading at $17.82. This price level reflects a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $8.74, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for EverQuote Inc suggests a cautious stance from insiders, with a greater number of sales compared to buys over the past year. This could be a point of interest for investors and analysts monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and stock valuation.

Investors may consider the insider selling activity, the current market valuation, and the GF Value when evaluating their investment in EverQuote Inc.

