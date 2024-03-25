Joseph Aguilar, President - General Manager, Latin America of International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial), has sold 23,700 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.13 per share, resulting in a total value of $500,751.

International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial) is a leading money remittance services company focused on the needs of the underbanked and unbanked immigrant populations. Its services are primarily directed towards individuals who send money to family and friends in their home countries. International Money Express Inc operates a network that includes agent locations in the United States and beneficiary locations throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,700 shares of International Money Express Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of International Money Express Inc were trading at $21.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $703.657 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.80, which is lower than the industry median of 27.86 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $21.13 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $29.68 suggests that International Money Express Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.