Vertex Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Butler Sells 8,290 Shares

54 minutes ago
Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the company on March 14, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lisa Butler has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 48,290 shares and making no purchases of the company stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Vertex Inc (VERX) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 57 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe. On the day of the sale, shares of Vertex Inc were trading at $29.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.599 billion. 1769846730158927872.png Regarding the company's valuation, Vertex Inc's stock price of $29.63 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $23.69 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts. 1769846747103916032.png Vertex Inc specializes in tax technology solutions, providing cloud-based and on-premise offerings that help businesses streamline and automate their tax processes. The company's suite of services includes tax calculation, compliance, and reporting tools that support a wide range of tax types and jurisdictions. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movement. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

