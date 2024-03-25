Jeffrey Maggioncalda, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $722,500.

Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning. The company partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects. Coursera Inc aims to provide flexible, affordable, job-relevant online learning to individuals and organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,810,001 shares of Coursera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 119 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $14.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.253 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.72, with a GF Value of $20.00, indicating that Coursera Inc is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insights into Coursera Inc's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of the company's stock.

