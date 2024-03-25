Alkermes PLC (ALKS, Financial), a global biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing innovative medicines that address unmet needs in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company's portfolio includes commercial products and a pipeline of product candidates designed to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients affected by serious mental illness, addiction, and cancer. According to a recent SEC Filing, Christian Nichols, the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes PLC, sold 10,417 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares. Over the past year, Christian Nichols has sold a total of 37,551 shares of Alkermes PLC and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company. The insider transaction history for Alkermes PLC indicates that there have been no insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of Alkermes PLC were trading at $28.1 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $4.599 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.30, which is lower than the industry median of 22.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $32.42, Alkermes PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

