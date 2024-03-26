Chairman & CEO Peter Zaffino Sells 333,000 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

21 minutes ago
American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial), a leading global insurance organization, has seen a significant insider sell by its Chairman & CEO, Peter Zaffino. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 333,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. American International Group Inc is known for providing a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in over 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings help individuals and businesses manage risk, and the company is well-established in the insurance industry. Over the past year, Peter Zaffino has engaged in the sale of 333,000 shares in total, while not purchasing any shares of the company. This latest transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells within the company. 1769923663446044672.png On the valuation front, shares of American International Group Inc were trading at $75.87 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $51.303 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.10, which is above the industry median of 12.31 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1769923682215555072.png The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.28, with a GF Value of $59.19, indicating that American International Group Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider transaction history and current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of American International Group Inc's financial position and insider sentiment. As the company continues to navigate the complexities of the global insurance market, these insider transactions may be of interest to investors and market watchers.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

