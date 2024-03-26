Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, has reported an insider selling event. David Powers, the President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp, sold 5,993 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,364 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 17 insider sells for Deckers Outdoor Corp. On the day of the sale, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $922.85, giving the company a market cap of $23.328 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.69, which is above both the industry median of 19.44 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.58, with a GF Value of $584.08, indicating that Deckers Outdoor Corp is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by David Powers may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financials when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

